Nnamdi Okonkwo, former Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, is reportedly being investigated by his successor, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe

Okonkwo's activities as the head of Fidelity Bank is allegedly being probed after the lender's board of directors gave approval

Fidelity Bank denies its board approved investigation against its former chief executive, stating that Onyeali-Ikpe is not carrying out any probe

Reports circulated online this week that the former Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, was reportedly being investigated by the lender.

Okonkwo was the head of Fidelity Bank for six years before exiting the position for the first female chief executive of the lender, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, in January 2021.

It was stated that Onyeali-Ikpe was spearheading a probe against Okonkwo following approval by Fidelity Bank's board of directors that his previous activities be investigated.

Fidelity Bank denies Okonkwo is under investigation

A statement released by the bank on its website, Fidelity described the claim as false and malicious. It stated that there's no such probe ongoing at the lender.

According to the financial institution, the report that its board of directors approved the investigation of Okonkwo should be discontenance.

The statement seen by Legit.ng reads in part:

"The story is entirely false, malicious and should be discountenanced. Mr Okonkwo served the bank meritoriously as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer between 2014 and 2020 and led his team to achieve impressive results."

