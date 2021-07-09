Oghenekaro Etebo has completed a move to Premier League side Watford for the coming 2021/22 season

The Nigerian attacking midfielder is joining Watford on loan from Championship side Stoke City where he has no future

Etebo was among the Super Eagles stars who played at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt finishing third

Premier League returnees Watford have announced the signing of Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo with the club's chiefs wishing the Nigerian the best in the coming season.

Having gotten promotion ticket at the end of the 2020/21 season in the Championship, Watford chiefs are really preparing hard for them to make good campaign in the coming season.

According to the official confirmation on the club's website, they confirmed that the former Warri Wolves star has signed on a season long loan deal from Stoke City with an option for them to buy.

This latest development comes a good one for Etebo as the Super Eagles star will now have the chance to play in the Premier League next season.

Etebo is no doubt one of the best attacking midfielders in the world considering his styles of play for all the clubs he has played for and also the national team.

He represented Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and also played at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt where the Super Eagles finished as third best.

