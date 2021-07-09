Former Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite is the richest Barcelona player after Lionel Messi

The Danish striker has an investment in real estate and also run a clothing line and a restaurant with his wife

The 30-year-old will hope to help Denmark finish third at the Euro 2020 losers' final against Spain this weekend

Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite is obviously not one of the most preferred players at Barcelona, but he is one of the richest stars at Camp Nou.

The 30-year-old is not even among the top 10 earners at the Catalan club but Sport Bible claims he is the second richest Barca star.

Just two years ago, the forward was on the books of lower league clash Middlesbrough but moved to the La Liga club on an emergency signing in February 2020.

Martin Braithwaite after Denmark lost to England in the semifinals of this summer's Euro Championship. Photo by Laurence Griffiths

He has since then scored eight goals and four assists in 53 appearances across competitions despite making a blunder during his unveiling at Camp Nou.

The publication reports that Messi's riches could be traced to his wages reportedly worth €1,360,731-a-week according to Forbes.

But Braithwaite is said to be reaping from the $850,000 he invested in a real estate business in 2017, and that's certainly paid off.

The forward who helped his national team reach Euro 2020 semifinals before losing to England also owns a clothing business with his wife and owns a restaurant in Barcelona.

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel is Nigeria's richest football star

Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-Super Eagles captain John Obi who Mikel is said to have a net worth of N17.3 billion is Nigeria’s richest footballer according to the latest compilation by carmart.ng.

The Stoke City of England midfielder spent 11 years at Premier League club Chelsea where he won several laurels including the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel who is now 34 years old also won two Premier League titles and another three FA Cup trophies during his time at the Stamford Bridge club.

