Davido's close aide and Tiwa Savage's rumoured boyfriend, Obama DMW reportedly gave up the ghost on June 29 and it shook the music industry

Davido and Tiwa's kids, Imade and Jamil are definitely going to miss the late Obama as they recently disclosed the lovely things he used to do for them

Imade will miss the fact that late Obama always had a smile on his face when he sees her while Jamil will miss how much he used to be there for him

Davido and his entire crew and a large number of celebrities in Nigeria are still mourning the tragic death of Obama DMW.

The singer's close aide passed away on June 29 and different tributes and posts acknowledging how good he was have been shared on social media.

Obama DMW was loved by both young and old Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage's son, Jamil and his bestie, Davido's Imade will also miss the late Obama as they recently shared their fondest memory of him.

Imade and Jamil talk about uncle Habeeb

In a video recorded by Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, and shared on Instagram by the singer, the two kids took turns to talk about the late Obama.

According to the 6-year-old Imade, her fondest memory of the late Obama is how happy he is when she shows up, the lovely messages he used to send her and how he constantly reminded her of how much he loved her.

Tiwa Savage's son will sorely miss the late uncle Habeeb for being there for him, his care, flowers and big hugs.

The video was also sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, check it out below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments gathered under the post below:

Caci_mo:

"Awwwwwwwwnnn may his soul continue to rest in peace."

Ennytemi1

"Cute and sad at the same time."

Omololaenii:

"Awww. Cutest message ever rest in perfect peace Obama 44."

Theeebo33:

"Awwww."

Dynamicdammy:

"May his soul rest on."

Davido pens heartbreaking tribute

Following Obama's tragic death, social media was filled with tributes and speeches of how great a man the late Obama was and quite a lot of people were worried for Davido who stayed silent on the matter.

The singer finally broke his silence in a post on social media where he expressed how much the late crew member meant to him.

In the lengthy post the Fem crooner penned to his late aide, he noted that the tribute was the hardest piece he had to write in his life so far.

Source: Legit