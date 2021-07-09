England and Italy battle supremacy in the final of this year's European Championship at Wembley Stadium

The Three Lions are looking to win their first-ever continental silverware while the Azzurri will be gunning for their second title

Juventus superstar Chiellini also hailed Tottenham star Harry Kane for his great impact on the pitch for his team

Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini believes England are favourites going into this weekend's European Championship final at Wembley Stadium.

Both teams progressed to the final of the competition without losing any game and only time will tell which of them will emerge victorious at the end of the fixture.

But the Juventus veteran claims the Three Lions have all it takes to go all the way despite admitting that they are not an easy team.

The centre-back also insisted that the Azzurri will not be wary of the English national team in spite of the venue and the fans support they will get on Sunday, July 11.

Chiellini was quoted by Daily Mail and Ghana Soccernet while speaking to RAI Sport ahead of the crunch clash, saying:

"We thought that we'd be facing France rather than Spain in the semi-final, as they were the big favourites, they had all the quality needed and international experience.

"I thought France were a step above the rest, so I had assumed our path towards the final would be Belgium, France and England.

Chiellini is also full of praise for England captain Harry Kane, saying he has always admired the Tottenham star since way back.

The Juventus veteran also hailed Harry Kane

"Kane is a player I have always liked a great deal.

"I remember one of his first internationals in Turin and he immediately made a good impression on me. We've been fortunate enough to play against Tottenham, so I know him well.

"England aren't just Kane, though, as they also have exceptional players attacking down the wings. Their bench alone could win the Euros, as yesterday they had Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Phil Foden.

"It's going to be a great game of football, neither side will be afraid and we'll both respect each other."

Italy will be heading into the game feeling confident - having recorded a remarkable run of 32 games unbeaten.

Gareth Southgate's men kept clean sheets until their semifinal 2-1 win over Denmark earlier this week and it is left to be seen if they will concede more in the final.

