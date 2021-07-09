England will be facing Italy on Sunday, July 11, in the final of the EURO 2020 tournament which will a tough battle

Harry Kane who is the captain of England has scored 4 goals and will need two more to get the Golden Shoe

Bukayo Saka has been tipped by Jose Mourinho to shine for England in the final of the EURO 2020 against Italy

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has been hailed by former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho who thinks the 19-year-old should start for England in the EURO 2020 final.

England have been superb in the EURO 2020 tournament and getting to the final is not a fluke as they will now face Italy in grand finale on Sunday, July 11.

Bukayo Saka has been of great help to England's campaign so far in the EURO 2020 and Jose Mourinho has urged Gareth Southgate to give him the chance against Italy.

According to the report on talkSPORT and UK Sun, Jose Mourinho explained that Bukayo Saka is a youngster who will definitely help England in the final of the EURO 2020.

“I played an 18-year-old player in a Champions League final and he is still the youngest player to score in a Champions League final. No problem.

“Of course we coaches normally we think about all these details but in the end when we make these kind of decisions we are sure of what we are doing and Southgate had no problem to do that, not only with Saka but also with other players giving them chances to play.

“The kid is proving my experience theory, which is experience has nothing to do with age.''

