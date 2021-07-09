Lionel Messi inspired his Argentina side to reach the final of this year’s Copa America where they face Brazil in the final

The 34-year-old six-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to win a major tournament with the national team

And ahead of the final against the Samba Boys, Messi has told his teammates that they must watch out for Neymar

Ahead of the Copa America final slated for Saturday night, Argentina captain Lionel Messi has sent strong warning to his teammates over Brazilian attacker Neymar.

Messi is warning his colleagues ahead of the game saying they must keep an eye on the PSG forward all through the duration of the game.

Both South American teams are currently in superb form, meaning the world should expect a blockbuster final match.

Lionel Messi to lead Argentina in Copa America final. Photo: Andressa Anholete

Source: Getty Images

Messi and Neymar formed arguably the most potent attack force alongside Luis Suarez at Spanish club Barcelona and the six-time Ballon d’Or definitely knows what Neymar is capable of, Marca reports.

He has admitted that the game with host Brazil will be a very challenging one, especially because of Neymar.

Messi said via Sport Skeeda:

“Brazil, with Neymar, are going to be very difficult. We know his potential, what he does individually.”

Earlier this week, Neymar claimed he wanted to face Argentina in the final as he has friends there. He said:

"I want to play Argentina because I have friends there, but in the final Brazil wins."

How they reached final

Leo Messi-captained side advanced to the final of Copa America for the first time since 2016 after beating Colombia 3-2 on penalties at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia.

The cracker stretched into shootouts after neither side could show superiority with the game ending in a 1-1 draw in the normal regulation period and by extension, the extra minutes.

Brazil reached the final of this year's Copa America championship following their 1-0 triumph over stubborn Peru at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos.

Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal that separated both sides in the 35th minute after tapping in from close range through a Neymar assist.

Barcelona desperate to keep Messi

Meanwhile Legit.ng earlier reported that Spanish giants Barcelona are offering yet another staggering contract to Lionel Messi which will see the Argentine earn to the tune of £206million.

There are rumours that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner could leave the club this month and the Catalan giants are doing everything to tie him down.

Messi officially became a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June and he is currently away Brazil helping Argentina at the ongoing Copa America.

