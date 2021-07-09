Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Suleiman, has taken to social media, full of gratitude as his son, Keon clocks one

The proud father of one shared cute photos of his son and reminisced on how much his life has changed since he became a dad

Fans of the Nollywood star joined him in celebrating as they sent in congratulatory messages for his son

Popular Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Suleiman and his wife, Linda Ejiofor became first-time parents to their son, Keon in July 2020.

The proud father has taken to social media to celebrate the first birthday of his little man, as well as express the joy in his heart.

Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor's son turns 1 Photo credit: @ibrahimsuleimanofficial

Source: Instagram

Reminder of God's mercy

The actor took to his Instagram page with beautiful photos of his child and in the caption, revealed that his son is a daily reminder of all the times he doubted God.

The actor reiterated the meaning of the names he gave his child and disclosed that he and his wife are aware and grateful for their son who has been a source of blessing.

"Just Look At This Prince. I mean, look at him. Everyday I look at him, I am reminded of all the times I doubted God and He chastised me with His mercy. God is gracious (Keon) And by Faith, He abides with Us (Iman). Your names are a regular confession and reassuring reminder."

Suleiman showered prayers on his son and revealed that he usually has words but he is overwhelmed with joy.

See the post below:

Fans celebrate with the Suleimans'

Read some of the congratulatory messages sighted on the actor's post below:

Stannze:

"Woooh, 1 already. How time flies. Happy Birthday Bobo."

Estherene:

"Happy birthday son. God bless and protect you. You are so cute. A prince indeed."

Thesmilinghat:

"Happy Birthday Mazi K. Live long and reign supreme."

Charis_collections:

"Hbd Lil prince God bless you."

Oppzy.662:

"Happy birthday handsome."

Angel.unigwe:

"Birthday blessings Cute Prince Keon, wishing you many more healthy and Gracious years. Love you."

Source: Legit