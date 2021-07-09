Mikel Obi recently joined Kuwaiti outfit Kuwait SC where he will be playing professionally for another one year

The former Super Eagles midfielder has shown he is blessed with various skills having been spotted in a music studio

A clip showed the former Chelsea star dancing and grooving to the rhythm of a song which is about to be released

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is blessed with an array of skills aside football as a rare video of him is currently making the trends on social media.

Then 34-year-old recently dumped English club Stoke City to join Kuwaiti outfit Kuwait SC on a year contract, with Score Nigeria claiming the deal is worth $4 million annually which is around N1.6 billion.

The deal takes the former Chelsea star back to Asia, having spent two years with Chinese outfit Tianjin Teda.

Mikel Obi smiles during a press conference. Photo: Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

After leaving China, Mikel had spells with Middlesbrough and Trabzonspor before signing for Stoke City last summer where he was impressive at the just concluded season.

And now a video showing him right in a music studio whining and dancing has surfaced online; with the superstar showing other skills.

According to the clip shared by Naija_Footballers on Instagram, the song seems to have been a favourite of the player as he could do nothing but to groove to the beat and lyrics.

Replying in the comment section of the post, a fan wrote:

“It’s really easy to spot players who played football with their real age, many players wey get dis Mikel body stature dey claim 22 years.”

Another added:

“Mikel should be the simplest Naija player I’ve ever seen despite the fame and status. He keeps it simple.”

A third posited:

“That's how it should be enjoy your later years, work hard when young and enjoy later.”

Mikel is richest Nigerian footballer

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi who is said to have a net worth of N17.3 billion is Nigeria’s richest footballer according to the latest compilation by carmart.ng.

He spent 11 years at Premier League club Chelsea where he won several laurels including the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel who is now 34 years old also won two Premier League titles and another three FA Cup trophies during his time at the Stamford Bridge club.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian footballer Kenneth Omeruo has taken to social media to express excitement having hung out with Nigerian music sensation Ice Prince.

Omeruo who currently plays for Spanish Segunda division side Leganes has always updated his followers of his activities via social media.

In his latest post, the former Chelsea star was pictured alongside ‘Oleku Crooner’, Ice prince alongside a friend as the posed for the snap.

