Super Eagles attacking midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is now on the verge of making a move to Premier League side Watford

The former Warri Wolves' star has been playing in Turkey on loan from Stoke City for the past two seasons

Watford chiefs mean business in the coming season as they also recently completed the signing of Emmanuel Dennis

Premier League returnees Watford are reportedly ready to sign Super Eagles attacking midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo who is set to have completed his medicals ahead of the big move to the EPL.

Rising from the Nigerian League to the zenith of his career, Oghenekaro Etebo is one of the best Nigerian midfielders considering his styles of play on the pitch.

According to the report on Complete Sports and UK Sun, Watford after their promotion back to the Premier League are trying to add some new legs to their squad so as for them to do well in the coming season.

The club's chiefs see Etebo as a great player who will help their quest next season in the Premier League.

Having played the last two seasons of his career on loan in Turkey, Etebo has no future at Stoke City and moving to the English topflight will definitely be a great one for his career.

The deal would help Watford move out midfielder Hughes who is fancied by Newcastle United.

Steve Bruce is keen on Hughes but wants to do the deal within his budget.

Super Eagles stars presently at Watford

Already, Watford have the likes of Isaac Success, Emmanuel Dennis and Troost-Ekong who are Nigerians and Etebo won't have a problem adapting with the squad.

In the Super Eagles, Etebo is also an important member of the squad having played at the 2018 World Cup and 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

