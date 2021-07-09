A common phenomenon in Nigeria is to see fans of singers pitch against each other, especially Davido., Wizkid and Burn Boy's fans

Burna Boy recently disclosed that he can't be in a competition with Wizkid because they are on two different lanes

The Wonderful crooner also noted that the similarity they share is the fact that they both come from the same country

Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy has cleared the air over any competition with between him and colleague Wizkid.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, he confidently noted that there is no reason for one person to outdo the other, even when they win awards.

Burna Boy says he and Wizkid are different Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Different lanes

Giving his reason,Burna disclosed that he is on an entirely different lane from Wizkid and even made reference to their style of music.

According to him, Wizkid is all about women while he sings about real life scenarios.

Burna Boy however spoke on their similarities which is the fact that they are form the same country and they have love for each other.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the Nremarks from Nigerians in the comment section below:

Fw_abbah:

"He’s talking about lyrics though."

Johnnys_gram7:

"Big wiz don cast."

Luiz___jozey:

"Actually wizkid is bigger than burnaboy."

Flord__m:

"Burna is bigger than him."

Chika1gram:

"Love both of them but Wiz is still bigger than him."

Mandamuzik:

"Sounded a bit condescending but it’s the truth."

Born2boffreemind:

"He basically threw Wiz under the bus."

Source: Legit.ng