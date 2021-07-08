Paul Pogba is staring at an uncertain future at Man United as he has just a year left on his contract

The Frenchman recently revealed the Red Devils are yet to offer him an extension

PSG are said to be zeroing a deal for the midfielder, with the French giants keen to rebuild

The club have already secured the services of Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, and Gianluigi Donnarumma

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly intensified their push to land Man United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.

Pogba, who has continually been linked with a departure from Man United has just one year left on his current deal with the club. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The French giants are understood to be undergoing a radical summer rebuild, with Mauricio Pochettino allowed the latitude to reinforce his squad in a bid to achieve Champions League glory.

PSG have already landed the signing of Sergio Ramos who they have signed on a free transfer after the expiry of his deal with Real Madrid.

Daily Mail reports the Paris-based club have now shifted their focus on signing Pogba, with Frenchman currently unsettled at Old Trafford.

Pogba, who has continually been linked with a departure from Man United has just one year left on his current deal with the club and has shown no commitment to pen a new one.

French outlet L'Equipe claims PSG have already lined up a bid in the region of £43m-£51m to seal the signature of the Red Devils ace.

The development comes only days after Pogba admitted he is yet to receive any offer, with reports suggesting the former Juve star would be open to moving to France.

Ramos joins PSG

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United who are top Premier League giants have submitted bid for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane and Eduardo Camavinga who is on the books of Rennes.

Since the completion of the outgone Premier League season, Manchester United have been trying to bolster their squad ahead of the coming term in the topflight.

The Red Devils chiefs are ready to support manager Ole Solskjaer for him to recruit new good players before the start of the 2021/21 Premier League season.

Manchester United are ready to pay massive £75million for the signing of these two super players this summer.

France star Varane has been identified as the ideal centre-half partner for Harry Maguire, with the France star expected to leave Real Madrid this summer.

Source: Legit Newspaper