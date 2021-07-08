Premier League clubs are on red alert with Barcelona looking to sell a number of high-profile players

Barcelona are reportedly planning an exodus of their top players this summer with the aim of trimming down on their wage bill.

Sources close to the club claim the decision has been occasioned by Lionel Messi's contract situation following the expiry of his deal with the club.

According to Mirror UK, the Camp Nou outfit is looking to offload a number of top players in a firesale to reduce the wage bill.

Goal claims the club's outrageous wage bill led to their financial crisis at Camp Nou to the point that they are unable to register Messi or any other new signings ahead of the upcoming season.

Barca president Joan Laporta is said to be looking for a way to balance the books by offloading some players who are currently out of favour.

Francisco Trincao already joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a loan deal while Junior Firpo made a permanent switch to Leeds United.

That may not be all as Philippe Coutinho and Sergio Busquets among the high-profile stars who could exit the club this summer.

Others include Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, and Miralem Pjanic have also been listed among possible exits from Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs like Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea have been linked with each of the players, with Pjanic the latest thought to be on the radar of London clubs.

