Mexico beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 4-0 last weekend in an international friendly match in America

Nigerian Professional Football League stars were the ones the Nigerian Football Federation used for the encounter

Coach Godwin Izilien who has managed Super Falcons and Eaglets blamed the NFF for the defeat of the match

Former Super Falcons and Golden Eaglets coach Godwin Izilien has described the Super Eagles defeat against Mexico in the United States as an embarrassment to the whole nation.

On Saturday night, July 3, the home based Super Eagles players captained by Enyimba winger Iwuala were beaten 4-0 with many looking at the defeat from the angle that the loss would give the NPFL stars the experience.

Although the Super Eagles squad was assembled by Augustine Eguavoen who is now a director at the Nigerian Football Federation, but Gernot Rohr was also available for the battle.

Heartland goalkeeper Ezenwa was unable to travel with the Super Eagles for the clash against Mexico after sustaining an injury in training in Abuja.

While speaking with the Guardian, Godwin Izilien blamed the Nigerian Football Federation to have assembled a team in just a week for the match against Mexico.

He added that exposing the locally based Nigerian players was awesome by the NFF adding that he is only faulting the execution process.

“The players were hurriedly assembled within one week to face Mexico and we ended up ridiculing ourselves before the international community.

''I have always advised the NFF severally on the need to look inward by sending some of the coaches to the local government to scout for players.''

