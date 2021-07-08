Lyon star Houssem Aouar may be moving to the Premier League this summer to join Arsenal Football Club

The Gunners' chiefs are said to have submitted a bid for the Frenchman and negotiations is currently going on

Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be eyeing move for the 23-year-old midfielder

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Premier League side Arsenal have reported submitted bid to sign French midfielder and talks are now going on between the Gunners' chiefs and Lyon eggheads for a transfer.

At the 2020/21 Premier League season, Arsenal failed to win any title and were also unable to finish among the top six on the final standings.

Arsenal fans were angry with the club's inability to pick Champions League or Europa ticket, and the Emirates chiefs are now ready to help Mikel Arteta with fresh legs this summer.

Arsenal interested in the signing of Houssem Aouar this summer. Photo by Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Latest transfer news about Houssem Aouar

According to the report on GMS and ESPN, Houssem Aouar has been absent in Lyon's pre-season training in attempt for him to force a move out of the club.

The 23-year-old earns a wage of £64,000 per week and the France international has two years remaining on his current deal which is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

As things stand presently, Arsenal chiefs will have to be proactive in their discussion with Lyon chiefs as the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are also interested in Houssem.

Three years ago, former Real Madrid coach Zidane claimed that Houssem Aouar is a great player and even suggested that he could play for Los Blancos in future.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Premier League outfit Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Benfica defender Nuno Tavares who is set for medical with the English club.

He will become the Gunners’ first signing of the summer transfer window in order to cover for Kieran Tierney in what has been a problem area.

GOAL are reporting that Tavares will undergo medical at the Emirates Stadium outfit in the coming days ahead of a £7 million ($9.7m) transfer.

The Guardian are also reporting that Arsenal and Benfica have been in talks over the player for some time now, and it was gathered that a deal was finally reached upon despite several hitches.

Further reports claim the fee could rise by a further £1.5m ($2.1m) should certain clauses be met during Tavares’ stay in north London.

Source: Legit.ng