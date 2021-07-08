Sergio Ramos has officially put pen on paper on a two-year-deal with French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain

The former Real Madrid defender has taken a swipe on the Spanish club after joining the French giants

Ramos described PSG as the best club to keep on winning, adding that the team will fight to keep on winning

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has taken a swipe on the Spanish club after completing his transfer to French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, Republic World Reports.

The 35-year-old has signed a two-year-contract with the French giants and delivered a brilliant response aimed at his former club.

Ramos saw off his contract with the La Liga side last month after spending 16 trophy-laden years at the Spanish capital.

Sergio Ramos has been unveiled at Real Madrid. Photo: Paris Saint-Germain Football

Several clubs has jostled for his signature including Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea, but he has officially joined PSG.

After completing the formalities, Ramos took to social media to share a picture of himself holding a PSG shirt.

He wrote, as cited via Mirror:

"The best place to keep on dreaming, the best club to keep on winning. We're going to fight with everything we have for everything. Allez PSG."

He earlier stated that he would have loved to continue his professional career with Real Madrid, but was chased away by president Florentino Perez.

Speaking at his farewell ceremony he said:

“I would like to clarify that I never wanted to leave Real Madrid, I always wanted to continue here.

“Then in the last months the club made me an offer of one year, with a drop in salary. Money was never a problem, the president knew from my mouth that my issue was contract length — I wanted two years, for me and my family.”

PSG to relieve some players

Meanwhile, in his bid to bolster his squad ahead of the coming season, Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to sell seven Paris Saint-Germain players in order to raise funds for new signings, Soccer Laduma reports.

PSG will be busy in the transfer market as they look to challenge for titles in the forthcoming season after failing to win Ligue 1 and the Champions League during the last campaign.

They have already signed free agent Georginio Wijnaldum and are closing in on a deal to land Achraf Hakimi which will cost the French giants about €70 million.

Pogba on PSG's radar

Legit.ng earlier reported that PSG will definitely get busy in the summer transfer window, with reports claiming the club’s agents are already in transfer discussions with Paul Pogba.

SunSport are reporting that the midfielder is open to Manchester United exit and a potential blockbuster move is on the cards.

The Ligue 1 outfit are getting positive signals as officials in the camp of the superstar have hinted that he is willing to make a move.

