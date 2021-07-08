Paris Saint Germain have completed the signing of Sergio Ramos on a free transfer until the summer of 2023

The veteran legend ended his 16 years relationship with Real Madrid when his contract expired last month

Ramos will now fill the void Thiago Silva left when he parted ways with the French League giants

Sergio Ramos is officially a Paris Saint Germain player, with the club confirming signing the former Real Madrid player for free on Thursday, July 8.

Ramos, 35, was heavily linked with the French giants for weeks and it was only a matter of time before an official announcement was made.

PSG announced their new signing on their website as they stated Ramos had signed a deal to stay with the club until 2023.

Sergio Ramos is officially a Paris Saint Germain player. Photo: Sergio Ramos.

The Spaniard, who was not handed a contract extension at Real Madrid, is set to be an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino’s side after PSG’s disappointing campaign last season.

Not only did the French giants miss out on the Ligue 1 they were also crashed out of the Champions League by Manchester City.

Taking to social media, Ramos confirmed his transfer to PSG, saying:

“The best place to keep on dreaming, the best club to keep on winning. We’re going to fight with everything we have for everything.”

Ramos arrived in Paris on Wednesday, July 7 accompanied by a 13-person entourage which included his family.

PSG chairman and chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi welcomed Ramos’s move to the French capital, saying the club had acquired “one of the best players of this era”.

"Sergio is a complete footballer, one of the best defenders in the history of the game. He is a born competitor, a leader and a true professional. His vast experience and ambition is in perfect synergy with those of the club." He said as quoted by Sky Sport.

