Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening fixture at the Euro 2020 against Finland but was revived on the pitch

The world has continued to show their solidarity with the Inter Milan midfielder as he continues his recovery

Just before England’s semifinal clash against Denmark, the Three Lions presented a signed shirt to the former Tottenham star

The Three Lions of England decided paid tribute to Christian Eriksen in a unique way as captain Harry Kane handed his Denmark counterpart a No.10 signed shirt, Daily Mail reports.

The world was thrown into panic mood last month when Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in their opening game of the tournament.

England stars showed their solidarity with the player just before kick-off of their semifinal clash with Denmark - with the Three Lions progressing to the final after a 2-1 win.

Jens Kleinefeld, German doctor that treated Eriksen, earlier disclosed that the player was happy to be back after suffering cardiac arrest on the pitch.

It was an ugly incident on Saturday, June 12, as Christian Eriksen fell on the ground while playing for his country in EURO 2020 encounter against Finland.

The former Tottenham attacking midfielder got urgent attention from medical staff on the pitch before he was transferred to the hospital.

Football fans in many parts of the world have continued to pay tributes following the incident wishing the 29-year-old quick recovery.

Harry Kane who was Eriksen's teammate at Tottenham and remains a close friend said via talkSport:

“I spoke to him after what happened to him and wished him well. He sent me a quick message back to say he's okay.

“I kind of left him alone. It's been an emotional rollercoaster for not just him but his family as well.

“I'm sure he'll be cheering against me on Wednesday, and rightly so. He will back his country all the way.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that England’s victory over Denmark has generated controversies as some fans believe the match official should have halted play moments before Raheem Sterling won a penalty, SPORTbible reports.

A second ball was spotted on the pitch before the Manchester City star went down in the danger area and then the referee pointed to the spot.

England are through to the final of Euro 2020, breaking a 55-year-jinx having reached a major final last in 1966.

