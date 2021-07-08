Cristiano Ronaldo had a busy 2020/21 season that stretched to the Euros where he represented Portugal

However, following Portugal's exit from the tournament, Ronaldo headed to Spain for the summer holiday

The Juventus star was joined with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four children days before he links up with Juve for the pre-season

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be making the most out of his summer holiday following a busy 2020/21 season.

Ronaldo is expected to link up with Juventus for the pre-season in the coming weeks. Photo: Getty Images.

The Juventus forward is understood to have headed out for holiday after suffering an early exit from the Euro 2020 with Portugal.

According to Dailymail and The Sun, the Juventus star is currently in Spain where he is spending a good time with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four children.

The fully modernised mansion comes with a butler and a spacious living room. Photo: The Sun.

The publication claims the family is living a life of luxury as they are boarding in a £10,000-a-night (about N5.6 million) mansion in Majorca, one of Spain's Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean.

The property, which sits on a 40-acre land boasts of seven bedrooms all with ensuite bathrooms - well enough to accommodate his growing brood.

The fully furnished modernised mansion comes with a butler, housekeepers, private chef, and kitchen staff to ensure guests enjoy the most comfortable stay.

The property boasts of a helipad and seven bedrooms all en-suite. Photo: The Sun.

Recreational facilities available at the property include a full-size tennis court, a large swimming pool, and a spa area with a sauna.

Ronaldo has been keeping his millions of followers posted on his trip, sharing a series of family photos on social media.

"It's time to rest with my loves," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner captioned one of the photos.

According to reports, the 36-year-old is set to link up with his Juventus teammates for pre-season training in the coming weeks.

Ronaldo clocks 300 million followers on Instagram

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Ronaldo has hit 300 million followers on Instagram, making him the first person to achieve the feat.

This is the third time Cristiano is achieving such a feat as he was also the first person to clock 200 million followers in January 2020.

At the time, the Portugal superstar was ahead of the likes of pop star Arianna Grande and the only account that had more followers than his was Instagram itself.

Cristiano Ronaldo started his football career on the streets in Portugal before being signed by Sporting Lisbon from where he moved to Premier League side Manchester United.

