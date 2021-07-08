Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland could be on his way to the Premier League side Chelsea this summer

The Blues chiefs are ready to offer the German giants big deal that would make them to have the signature of the Norwegian

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are both regarded as the two best youngsters doing well in football at the moment

Chelsea who are the reigning European champions are reportedly ready to offer German giants Borussia Dortmund massive £150m (around N85.3 billion) for the transfer of Erling Haaland to Stamford Bridge.

Last season, the Blues chiefs spent big on the transfer of players with the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz costing them mega amount, but they gained something at the end of the season as they won the Champions League beating Manchester City in the final.

The London based side are aware that next coming term will be tough in Europe and they are now planning to bolster their squad so as for them to perform well.

According to the report on GOAL and 90Min, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich would prefer to have Romelu Lukaku at Stmaford Bridge next term, but Inter Milan are not ready to do business with any club over the Belgian striker.

Erling Haaland's stance on moving to Chelsea

The Norwegian striker was in great form last season for Borussia Dortmund and his brilliant performances caught the attention of many clubs in Europe.

The 20-year-old's camp has already held lengthy talks with Chelsea and personal terms don't appear to be an issue with the Norwegian.

Last term, Erling Haaland played 43 games for Borussia Dortmund and the Norwegian striker netted 40 goals which was incredible.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how in his bid to play first team football in the forthcoming season, Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has officially joined Premier League side Norwich on loan.

The 20-year-old who could not break into Chelsea’s first team under Thomas Tuchel says he is delighted to make a move away from the Stamford Bridge temporarily.

Gilmour insists he is looking forward to playing as much as possible after completing his loan switch to Norwich City.

After negotiations which ran for over two weeks, the Scottish was eventually unveiled on Friday morning, July 2, and will play on loan at Norwich for the entire season.

