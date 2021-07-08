Actor Gideon Okeke Pens Beautiful Note to Wife as They Welcome 2nd Child Together
- Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, has become a father the second time and he took to social media to announce the good news
- The movie star who is clearly ecstatic about the latest addition to his life shared lovely maternity photos of his wife with their first son
- The actor who praised his wife endlessly in the Instagram post also shared the names of his newborn son
Popular Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, is in a celebratory mood as he recently welcomed his second son with his beautiful wife, Dera.
The excited new father took to his Instagram page to announce as well as praise his wife for his little bundle of joy.
God blessed me by you
The actor shared the beautiful maternity photos his wife took with their first son before the arrival of the newborn.
He described his wife as the custodian of his legacy and expressed how much she has been used by God to bless him.
Okeke touched on the importance of rising with a great partner in any journey and thanked his wife for being a great one.
In the same breath, the movie star also announced the names of his newborn son.
He wrote:
"MAMA BEAR...DERA! Cheers to the Custodian of My Legacy. Cheers to the nurturer of My seeds. Cheers to My Love assignment. Wherever one is headed, the destination is as good as the person you’re riding shotgun with. God has blessed Me by You. I’m humbled as we welcome: AUGUST ‘KAOBI OKEKE. Thank You DERA. Welcome BACK!!! But this country nor fit you at all, very very at all at all o. But we Move."
Check out the post below:
Nigerians congratulate the Okeke's
As expected, congratulatory messages rolled in for the actor, read some comments below:
Quineromosele82:
"Hearty congratulations."
Sunkanmi_omobolanle:
"Congrats, brotherly."
Captaindegzy:
"Congratulations brother and ma’am."
Allen_i.p:
"Congratulations!! You are blessed beyond measure!!!"
Mocmadu:
"Congratulations to you and yours."
Source: Legit