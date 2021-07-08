England vs Denmark has continued to generate controversies following the penalty that was awarded to the Three Lions

Fans have taken to social media to condemn the referee for awarding the penalty despite that a second ball was on the pitch as Sterling dashed into the box

Harry Kane stepped up but was initially denied by goalkeeper Schmeichel before the England striker tucked home the rebound to win it 2-1

England’s victory over Denmark has generated controversies as some fans believe the match official should have halted play moments before Raheem Sterling won a penalty, SPORTbible reports.

A second ball was spotted on the pitch before the Manchester City star went down in the danger area and then the referee pointed to the spot.

England are through to the final of Euro 2020, breaking a 55-year-jinx having reached a major final last in 1966.

Joakim Maehle seem to have had a contact with Sterling in the box, with the forward winning a penalty which has been branded 'controversial'.

SunSport are also reporting that there was a second ball second ball on the pitch as Sterling dashed into the box and the referee should have halted play.

Mikkel Damsgaard scored a stunner in the 30th minute to put Denmark ahead in the 30th minute and become the first player to score from a freekick at Euro 2020.

Their lead would only last for nine minutes however as Bukayo Saka got in behind on the right hand side.

He put in a cross to Sterling, but Simon Kjaer turned the ball into his own net to bring the scores to 1-1.

A controversial penalty in first half of extra-time was awarded to England and Harry Kane stepped-up to take it. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saved the kick before the striker tucked home the rebound. It ended; England 2-1 Denmark.

But ahead of game Kasper Schmeichel took a swipe on the opposition fans when asked about the Denmark’s chances of defeating England to reaching the final of the tournament, when he queried if ‘It has ever been home.’

Three Lions (Football's Coming Home), by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & Lightning Seeds, has been regularly played at tournaments since it was released back in 1996.

The song became famous during England’s performance at the 2016 Euro and now at 2020, but Schmeichel was indifferent about their opinion despite spending majority of his life in England.

Morata sets Spanish record at Euros

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Spain striker Alvaro Morata was on song in their semifinal clash against Italy on Tuesday night, but they crashed out after penalty shootout, GOAL reports.

Morata wrote his name in history books with a late equalizer against the Azzuri to surpass Fernando Torres and then equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record at the competition.

It was his sixth career goal at the Euros meaning he goes past Fernando Torres who was previously Spain's top scorer at the competition with five goals.

