Amaju Pinnick who is the President of the Nigerian Football Federation has explained that he won't allow local players to move to unknown teams in Europe

The FIFA council executive member made this assertion while speaking with the NPFL players in the United States

However, former Nigerian international Taribo West stated clearly that Amaju Pinnick should not have said that

Former Super Eagles defender Taribo West has gone against the comments made by the president of the Nigerian Football Federation Amaju Pinnick to Nigerian players before the friendly against Mexico in America.

While addressing the Super Eagles home based players who played the encounter losing 4-0, Amaju Pinnick stated emphatically that his administration will no longer clear any home based player to join lower teams in Europe.

Amaju Pinnick stated this while urging the Super Eagles home based players to lift up their games so that they can attract bigger clubs in Europe.

Super Eagles legend Taribo West in action as a Pastor. Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on BBC, Taribo West explained that Amaju Pinnick has no right to dictate the destination of any player from the Nigerian Professional Football League.

"You cannot keep people against their will in a league that doesn't respect them, pay them, protect them or care about their welfare.

"Such comments from the head of Nigerian football are insensitive and embarrassing. Instead of improving and focusing on developing the structures around the league, you're dictating to adults where and how to earn a living."

During his time in the Super Eagles, Taribo West was one of the best defenders playing 42 games for the three-time African champions.

Source: Legit