England will be hoping to overcome Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final meeting for a chance to reach the final

Qualification for the final will see them earn a date against Italy who stunned Spain in the other semi-final tie

According to Rio Ferdinand, England remain firm favourites to lift the European title during the final set for Sunday, July 11

Rio Ferdinand has backed England to win the Euro 2020 tournament after watching Italy battle Spain for a slot in the final.

England will be hoping to overcome Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final meeting. Photo: Getty Images.

Italy sealed progression to the penultimate stage of the competition after seeing off Spain in a thrilling semi-final meeting played on the night of Tuesday, July 6, at Wembley Stadium.

The tie had to be settled via the shootouts after two teams played out a 1-1 draw after regulation and extra times.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho emerged Italy's match hero after converting the tie's decisive spot-kick, capitalising on Alvaro Morata's miss.

Despite Azzurri serving a masterclass during the last-four clash to reach the final, Rio still believes England are the team to beat.

The Three Lions are scheduled to face Denmark in their own semi-final fixture later on Wednesday, July 7, with a win enough to earn them a date against Roberto Mancini's men.

And Rio, a former England international has exuded confidence in Gareth Southgate's men going all the way.

"It doesn’t matter who has gone through here because I believe England can beat both these sides," Metro UK quoted Rio saying.

"I just feel no one can compete with us right now. The confidence we’ve got… people might say I’m getting carried away but I don’t care. From what I’ve seen, England are the better team, the best team and they beat both of these teams [Italy and Spain]," he added.

Supercomputer tips England to lose to Italy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a supercomputer tipped Italy to go all the way to reach the final and win the Euro 2020 at the expense of England, who were also predicted to beat Denmark in the semis to go through to the final.

England will lose to Italy in the final to be staged at Wembley Stadium, but Gareth Southgate’s team will need to defeat Denmark in the Semis to have a chance in the final says the supercomputer.

Gareth Southgate’s side put up a spectacular show in the last eight having whitewashed Ukraine 4-0 and will hope to defeat Denmark on Wednesday night.

Based on the fact that the Azurri have not lost a single game in nearly three years, to say they will win the Euros is not far-fetched at all.

