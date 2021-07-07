Cristiano Ronaldo has added to his fleet of businesses after launching his newest hotel in New York City

The most successful player in the history of Champions League announced the development on his social media platforms

This is coming barely a month after the Juventus forward launched the branch in the Spanish capital, Madrid

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has launched his fourth hotel in midtown Manhattan, New York City barely one month after opening the Madrid branch.

The 36-year-old opened his first hospitality business in his hometown in Madeira and then proceeded to launch another one in Lisbon before that of Madrid.

Ronaldo took to his official Instagram page to announce the grand opening of his latest hotel - the first outside of Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his first child Cristiano Jr enjoying life during summer break. Credit - @cristiano

Source: Instagram

Here's what Ronaldo said after the launch of the hotel

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shared snapshots of the new place online with a message that reads:

"What a magical date - 07.07 to introduce you to my new hotel @PestanaCR7 Times Square, in New York. Book now and discover the coolest new hotel in the best location in town."

According to Daily Mail, a fee to stay in the hotel could cost £117 a night with discounts on offer for Pestana guest club members.

The publication added that CR7's new outlet is described as a cosmopolitan hotel and all the rooms are equipped with Espresso makers, refrigerators, USB ports, HD-TV and Wi-Fi.

The restaurant offers international dishes including Portuguese snacks with multiple screens to watch sports on. The hotel also boasts of a fitness centre and event rooms for business meetings to take place in.

Maurizio Sarri speaks about Ronaldo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Italian manager Maurizio Sarri who worked with Cristiano Ronaldo for a year at Juventus has disclosed that managing the Portuguese striker is “not simple”.

In a recent chat with SportItalia via Goal, Sarri stated that he also made a mistake leaving Premier League club Chelsea after just a season.

Sarri was in charge at Juventus during the 2019/2020 season and despite leading the Old Lady to winning the Serie A that season, he was sacked.

