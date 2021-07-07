Nigerian singer, Davido was dealt a big blow after he lost yet another crew member who was close to him, Obama DMW

The Fem crooner has finally taken to social media tonexpres ktheind of hurt and pain he has been in since Obama's demise

The father of three also promised to follow through on late Obama's dreams as well as take care of the family he left behind

On Tuesday, June 29, the DMW crew owned by popular singer, Davido and other Nigerian celebrities were thrown into mourning after the death of Obama DMW hit social media.

Social media was filled with tributes and speeches of how great a man the late Obama was and quite a lot of people were worried for Davido who stayed silent on the matter.

Davido promises to carry on Obama DMW's legacy Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido has finally broken his silence in a precentost on social media where he expressed how much the late crew member meant to him.

Sad, broken and confused

In the lengthy post the Fem crooner penned to his late aide, he noted that the tribute was the hardest piece he had to write in his life so far.

Obama's death left his friend and boss confused, sad, hurt and in unexplainable pain.

The singer disclosed that the late man was more than a big brother to him who did everything to make him smile and put him in a safe space.

He continued by talking about the positive impact Obama had in the lives of people around him and vowed not to let any of his visions die.

"This is by far the hardest thing I’ve had to write. I am hurt, broken, sad, and lost. For the first time in my life, I am EXTREMELY confused. The pain is one I cannot explain. 44 was more than an elder brother to me, he was a protector. He was someone that literally just always made me smile. He would do absolutely anything to make me smile, no matter the issue or problems I had."

Strong for all

Daviod also noted that he has to be stong for Obama's son and every other family he left behind and promised to finish off every thing his father wanted to do for him.

The singer finished off his tribute by praying that God accepts his friend into his kingdom.

"And to Malik, even though you are taller than me, you are basically my son. Doing so well in school, passing with flying colours. I have to be strong for you, and you have to be strong for the family, your mom and your grand mom. Everything 44 wanted to do for you, we will finish it together."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians sympathise with Davido

Peruzzi shares details of Obama DMW's death

Following the shocking death of Davido's personal assistant, Obama DMW, screenshots of Peruzzi's chat explaining what happened surfaced on social media.

The singer narrated how they had spent time together with Davido at the studio and according to him, Obama left there around 2 am and he (Peruzzi) followed suit an hour later.

However, Obama woke up and started complaining of having difficulties breathing, adding that his arteries stopped pumping.

