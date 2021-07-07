Jose Mourinho seems to be settling at his new club AS Roma already as he was sighted around the club’s training ground

The ‘Special One’ appeared on a Vespa scooter amid cameras and fanfare on Tuesday afternoon to the fans’ surprise

He joined the Serie A club on a three-year-deal as he got the offer just days after leaving Premier League side Tottenham

Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho has been spotted riding himself in a Vespa scooter around the training base of his new club AS Roma amid cameras and fanfare, Daily Mail reports.

The Serie A outfit confirmed an agreement has been reached with the manager for him to become their new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

It came barely two weeks after the former Chelsea and Manchester United coach was fired at English Premier League club Tottenham.

He led Spurs to win just one of their last six matches across all competitions in charge, suffering an early exit from the Europa League and slipping five points behind West Ham United in the top-four race in the process.

Life in Rome

And he is beginning to settle to life in Italy and has amused his followers on Instagram as he rode the famous Italian Vespa scooter around the club's Fulvio Bernardini base on Tuesday.

Mourinho regularly uses the social media platform to update his fans about his activities and even improved his posts since he became Roma boss.

The 58-year-old was appointed days after he was fired at Spurs and was on vacation in London and Portugal couple with his punditry assignment with talkSPORT.

He joined the Italia Serie A giants on a three-year-contract after spending seven consecutive years in the Premier League.

The Giallorossi have turned to the ex-Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid coach after a disappointing campaign in which Paulo Fonseca guided the side to a seventh-place finish.

Mourinho interested in Cavani

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mourinho is considering bringing Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani to the Serie A club, Sport Skeeda reports.

The ex-United manager is desperate in bolstering his squad for the forthcoming season and has identified Cavani as one of his prospects.

According to Calciomercato Show on CMIT TV, Cavani has a 'basic agreement' with Roma and the Uruguayan is reportedly open to moving back to Serie A if the Red Devils are willing to sell him.

