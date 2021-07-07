Luke Shaw has earned praises from his former manager Jose Mourinho for his superb performances at the ongoing Euro 2020

The former Chelsea boss also showered encomiums on Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire for their contributions to the team so far

England battle Denmark for a chance to face Italy in the final of the continental champion this weekend

Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has given kudos to Luke Shaw following his impressive performances at the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament.

The Portuguese-born tactician was never a fan of the England left-back during his reign at Old Trafford, but he seems delighted watching the defender get better for the Three Lions this summer.

Shaw has made four appearances for the English national team who are yet to concede any goal so far in this championship.

They will hope they can maintain that status against Denmark in their semifinal meeting at Wembley Stadium on July 7.

Apart from Shaw, Mourinho has also singled Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire out for praises as they have worked hard to keep their team's backline airtight all the way.

Jose Mourinho's comments

According to Manchester Evening News quoting The Times, Mourinho said ahead of the semifinal game between England and Denmark:

"I don't see Denmark's wing-backs playing very offensively. They will be worried about the England full-backs. From day one, Kyle Walker has been amazing. Luke Shaw is improving game after game. He's getting better and better."

On the return of Maguire, the former Real Madrid handler added:

"Denmark will not be an easy team to break down. They are solid, consistent and have found a good balance with the three at the back, I believe, as a consequence of losing Christian Eriksen, their number 10, and the connection with the attackers.

"Tyrone Mings did well in the first two games, but Harry Maguire is different. He has something more.

"He scores more goals from set-pieces. He clearly has a voice. He is the captain of Manchester United. He uses that status, that power in the leadership, even in the communication with referees.

"You can see he's quite arrogant with referees and you need that arrogance, in a polite way. He doesn't have the armband, but he acts on the pitch as a captain."

Mourinho is not by any chance ruling Denmark out after admitting that they have prolific, attacking options from their wide defensive positions.

However, Mourinho — whose public chastisement of Shaw during their time together at United is now well documented — has claimed that the Danes will be more fearful of what they are up against at Wembley.

