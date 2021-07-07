Argentina have qualified for the final of the 2021 Copa America championship after beating Colombia on penalties in the semis

Lionel Messi created the assist that helped Martinez to score Argentina's goal before Colombia restored parity in the second half

The Barcelona captain showed great passion for his country during the penalty shootouts and was happy

Lionel Messi's incredible passion for Argentina has once again be proven after the Barcelona star was been focused on by camera during his side's Copa America win over Colombia.

Argentina were forced to a 1-1 draw at full time before going into penalties against Colombia with Everton defender Yerry Mina missing the kick that sent his nation out of the championship.

Even though Lionel Messi did not score in the encounter, but the Barcelona captain provided the assist that made Martinez to score the first goal for Argentina.

During the nail-biting shootout, a camera was specifically focused on Messi and the Argentina captain's passion was on full show according to the report on Sportsbible.

The 34-year-old Argentine forward's hunger to see Argentina reach the final was evident in his brilliant reactions to his teammates scoring their penalties.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was also comforting the likes of De Paul when he made the walk back to his Argentina teammates after missing his penalty.

What next for Argentina

As things stand now, Argentina will be facing Brazil in the final of the 2021 Copa America and Lionel Messi will be hoping to win this title for his nation.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Barcelona defender, Yerry Mina, was mocked by his ex-captain at Nou Camp Lionel Messi following his penalty miss while representing his country Colombia against Argentina.

Yerry Mina's dream of winning the Copa America title came to an end on Wednesday morning, July 7, as Argentina defeated him and his teammates on penalties to advance to the final.

Argentina started the match impressively with captain Lionel Messi firing in all cylinders to help his country having lost two Copa America finals before in his career.

The Barcelona captain provided a superb assist in the 7th minute for Lautaro Martinez to score the first goal for Argentina in the 7th minute of the encounter.

Lionel Messi and his teammates tried all they could to score another goal in the first half, but Colombian defenders were brilliant in their department as it ended 1-0 after 45 minutes.

Colombian players changed their styles of play in the second half and they had to wait until the 61st minute before scoring their goal through Luis Diaz.

