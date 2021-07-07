Lionel Messi bled for the most part of Argentina's Copa America semifinal clash against Colombia

The Barcelona captain was tackled recklessly by Frank Fabra after coming on in the 55th minute of the game

Pictures show the 34-year-old's ankle bleeding from the moment he was tackled till the end of the shootouts

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lionel Messi appears ready to give everything just to win a trophy for Argentina with his career already winding down.

La Albiceleste defeated Colombia 3-2 on penalties after both teams ended up the game with a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

The victory has now helped the Argentines to secure a date with rivals Brazil in the final of Copa America billed for Sunday, July 7.

Frank Fabra of Colombia throwing a reckless tackle at Lionel Messi during their Copa America semifinal clash. Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP

Source: Getty Images

However, just like the win was commendable, what was worth more praises was the Barcelona captain's heroic display for the most part of the second half as reported by SunSport.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Messi was hacked down by second-half substitute Frank Fabra in the 55th minute of their encounter and the 34-year-old bled through his ankle for the rest of the game.

And instead of excusing himself from the pitch, Messi stayed on to inspire his team to glory at the end of the encounter.

Despite packing the place with bandages, blood was still dripping up till when he took his penalty kick at the end of their two hours duels at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia.

Meanwhile, Emiliano Martínez's impressive display during the shootouts after saving three penalties wrapped up Argentina's victory in style.

Messi will now hope to break the jinx of reaching the final and finishing runners up this time, having made it to three finals in the competitions and failed to win any of them.

He was also in the final of the FIFA World Cup in 2014 but Mario Gotze's extra minute effort handed the Germans the triumph in the end.

Argentina set up Copa America final with Brazil after Colombia win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Argentina progress to the final of Copa America for the first time since 2016 after beating Colombia 3-2 on penalties at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia on July 7.

The cracker stretched into shootouts after neither side could show superiority with the game ending in a 1-1 draw in the normal regulation period and by extension, the extra minutes.

La Albiceleste got the game off to a bright start with Lionel Messi combining well with Lautaro Martinez to hand the Argentine side the lead just seven minutes into the encounter.

Source: Legit.ng