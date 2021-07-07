Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe could be making a move to the Premier League next summer

Former France international Nicolas Anelka wants the 22-year-old to move to the English topflight at the peak of his career

Mbappe who is one of the best forwards in the world has already won the FIFA World Cup with France

Former Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka has urged France international Kylian Mbappe to make a move to the Premier League claiming that his fellow countryman would succeed in England.

Kylian Mbappe who is one of the best youngsters in the world recently crashed out in the EURO 2020 losing the decisive penalty kick for France against Switzerland.

However, the former Monaco star is said to have told Paris Saint-Germain chiefs that he is not interested in signing a new deal amid move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Playing for Real Madrid has been Kylian Mbappe's dream right from when he was young and especially when Cristiano Ronaldo was with Los Blancos.

According to the report on Daily Star, Nicolas Anelka explained that the Premier League would be the best place for Kylian Mbappe to move to.

Nicolas Anelka's reaction

"The French league is not easy, don’t get me wrong, but I think the toughest league is in England. So, if you want to be one of the best, then do what you do in Paris but with Chelsea or United or Arsenal or Manchester City or Liverpool.''

Meanwhile, Arsenal must try and qualify for Champions League next season so as for a player like Mbappe to be willing to move to the Emirates stadium.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how France international Kylian Mbappe informed Paris Saint-Germain chiefs that he will not be renewing his contract next year amid move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

This latest development comes days after France crashed out of the ongoing EURO 2020 championship suffering a defeat against Switzerland.

Over the years, Real Madrid have been looking for the signing of Kylian Mbappe and Los Blancos chiefs are still interested in the Frenchman who has won the World Cup title.

Real Madrid have asked PSG about Mbappe through intermediaries and have been told that the French player is not for sale this summer.

This means that Kylian Mbappe is free to talk with any club from January 2022 over a move next summer.

