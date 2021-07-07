Jurgen Klopp failed to inspire Liverpool to retain the Premier League title last season, but he is set to fight for the title next season

The manager has named three players he would love to sign to ensure Liverpool are fortified to challenge for titles next season

Kingsley Coman, Youri Tielemans and Renato Sanches are three stars the manager has identified in bolstering his squad

In his bid to bolster his squad ahead of the forthcoming Premier League season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told the club to sign Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman.

Mirror are reporting that the manager is looking to bringing in fresh competition from the established frontline stars and is obsessed about signing Coman.

The Reds have been making moves to sign the Bayern Munich winger, with CEO of the Bundesliga club Oliver Kahn however stating that his side is confident of keeping the winger.

Liverpool.com are also reporting that the club also wants another attacker on the left in order to keep Sadio Mane improving and then another midfielder.

It was gathered that Jurgen Klopp has told the club’s chief, Michael Edwards, that he needs three players to put the club back in contention for the Premier League.

Other two players on the radar of Klopp are Lille’s Renato Sanches and Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

It was gathered that the tactician told the club to make efforts in landing the trio as they will be necessary if Liverpool are to compete with Champions League finalists Chelsea and Manchester City next term.

Leicester's price tag for Tielemans is expected to be prohibitive, but a part-exchange for a current Liverpool player could be a potential solution.

Taiwo Awoniyi to leave Liverpool?

Meanwhile, Nigerian footballer Taiwo Awoniyi could finally depart Premier League club Liverpool having spent his entire six years at the club on loan.

He joined the Reds in 2015 from local outfit Imperial Soccer Academy in 2015 but failed to make a single appearance for the club as he was unable to break into the squad.

Having received his work permit, Awoniyi is now eligible to play for the Reds first team, but reports claim that several clubs are interested in the striker.

Wijnaldum says goodbye to Liverpool

Legit.ng earlier reported that Georginio Wijnaldum is one of the players who came to Liverpool, saw, and conquered following his Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

The Dutchman has however parted ways with the Anfield outfit after the expiration of his contract with the Merseyside club.

He has now joined French League giants Paris Saint Germain until the summer of 2024, putting an end to his five-year reign with the Merseyside outfit.

