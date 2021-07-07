Emiliano Sala was an Argentine footballer who died in a plane crash in January 2019 after signing for Cardiff City

Romina who is the younger sister of late Argentinean footballer Emiliano Sala is reportedly in a serious and heartbreaking condition in the hospital after attempt to take her own life.

Emiliano Sala's sister was said to have harmed herself on Tuesday, July 6, in her house in the Argentinean city of Santa Fe before she was rushed to an emergency department at the hospital.

According to the report on Mirror and UK Sun, Romina is said to be in critical situation on the bed and currently being placed on a ventilator as doctors are trying hard to save her life.

She is said to still be battling with the death of her elder brother Emiliano who died in a plane crash in January 2019.

How Emiliano Sala died

It was a sad moment for all football fans around the world as Emiliano Sala was traveling shortly after signing for Cardiff City before the ugly crash occurred.

The plane crashed into the sea and it took fire fighter days before the body of the footballer was discovered even though that of the pilot was not found.

And ever since then, the family of the footballer have been mourning him due to the fact that he was their breadwinner.

Sala last played for Nantes in the French League and featured in 120 games for the side netting 42 goals before he left.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Emiliano Sala's faithful dog Nala appeared to be in attendance during the funeral of the former Cardiff City star who died in a shocking plane crash.

Football lovers around the world stormed the home town of late Emiliano Sala in Argentina to attend his burial and also paid their last respect for the deceased.

Sala died while traveling from Nantes to join Cardiff City players as the plane he boarded crashed into the English channel and it took the authorities in charge two weeks to recover the wreckage.

And as the guests arrived to pay their respects in Argentina, it appeared that the loyal black labrador, called Nala, waited to see his coffin.

The dog according to the report was said to have followed Sala's younger sister Romina to the venue of the funeral.

