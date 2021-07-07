N'Golo Kante has widely been backed to win the Ballon d'Or this year following his heroics for Chelsea last season

However, Maurizio Sarri believes Kante's compatriot Jorginho represents an equal chance to win the individual award

Sarri noted should Jorginho win the Euro Championship he will be favourite to pip Kante to the prize

The Brazil-born midfielder has been in perfect shape for Italy, scoring a vital spot-kick against Spain to fire his side to the final of the tournament

Maurizio Sarri believes Jorginho stands the best chance to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Jorginho has played an influential role in Italy's Euro 2020 campaign, helping them reach the final after shootout win over Spain. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

According to the Italian boss, Jorginho is capable of pipping his teammate N'Golo Kante to the cart home the prestigious prize.

Jorginho has managed to grow in confidence and stature since moving to Chelsea in 2018, cementing his place as one of the fastest-rising midfielders in Europe.

The Brazilian-born midfielder played an influential role during the Blues' unlikely run to Champions League glory last season and has been equally impressive in Italy's engine room.

The 29-year-old has been a mainstay in Italy's squad through their Euro 2020 campaign, scoring a decisive penalty against Spain in the semis to send his side to the final of the tournament.

While his Chelsea midfield partner N'Golo Kante has widely been backed as a favourite to win the Ballon d'Or, Sarri contends Jorginho represents an equal chance.

The Lazio manager noted his former player would further raise his stakes for the award should Italy win the continental title.

"If he wins the European Championship too, he will become one," the former Chelsea manager declared as cited by Metro UK.

"He is so good and intelligent that he makes everything seem easy, rarely anything spectacular remains in your eyes. This is its greatness," he added.

