Achraf Hakimi has completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain from Italian champions Inter Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain however beat Premier League side Chelsea to the signing of the right wing super defender

Achraf Hakimi played 37 games for Inter Milan last season in the Serie A scoring seven goal in the process

Premier League giants Chelsea have been beaten to the signing of Morocco international Achraf Hakimi as French giants Paris Saint-Germain have announced his signing.

Since former Spurs coach Pochettino became gaffer at Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine has been trying to change the fortune of the French side.

After playing in the Italian League for just one season winning the title with Inter Milan, Achraf Hakimi will now continue his football career in France next season.

According to the report on GOAL and Sky Sports, the 22-year-old explained that he is happy with the chance to make a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Achraf Hakimi's reaction

“I feel a great sense of pride today," Hakimi told PSG's official website . "After Spain, Germany and Italy, Paris Saint-Germain offers me the chance to discover a new championship with one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.

"I can’t wait to meet my new team-mates, the fans and experience the incredible colour and passion inside the Parc des Princes.

"I share the same big ambitions as the coaching staff and my teammates and will do everything I can to deliver what is expected of me.”

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how France international Kylian Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain chiefs that he will not be renewing his contract next year amid move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

This latest development comes days after France crashed out of the ongoing EURO 2020 championship suffering a defeat against Switzerland.

Over the years, Real Madrid have been looking for the signing of Kylian Mbappe and Los Blancos chiefs are still interested in the Frenchman who has won the World Cup title.

Real Madrid have asked PSG about Mbappe through intermediaries and have been told that the French player is not for sale this summer.

This means that Kylian Mbappe is free to talk with any club from January 2022 over a move next summer.

However, Paris Saint-Germain chiefs might be forced to sell the Frenchman when the January 2022 transfer window opens so as to avoid losing completely on him.

