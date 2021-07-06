Maurizio Sarri has disclosed that managing a top superstar like Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is not an easy task

Sarri worked the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for one season and according to the manager, Ronaldo’s interest is beyond normalcy

The manager who was once in charge at Premier League club Chelsea for one season added that he regrets leaving the Stamford Bridge outfit

Italian manager Maurizio Sarri who worked with Cristiano Ronaldo for a year at Juventus has disclosed that managing the Portuguese striker is “not simple”.

In a recent chat with SportItalia via GOAL, Sarri stated that he also made a mistake leaving Premier League club Chelsea after just a season.

Sarri was in charge at Juventus during the 2019/2020 season and despite leading the Old Lady to winning the Serie A that season, he was sacked.

He had the opportunity of managing one of the greatest ever footballers in person of Cristiano Ronaldo who, according to him, is not easy to manage.

Sarri said:

"Managing Ronaldo is not simple, from all points of view. He’s a multinational company, he has personal interests that must coincide with football.

"His interests go beyond normalcy, beyond the team or club. I’m a coach, not a manager. Ronaldo, however, brings the numbers at the end of the year. But in recent years, I hear a lot about players and little about teams."

Why did Sarri leave Chelsea?

Despite spending just 12 months at Premier League club, Sarri inspired the Blues to a Europa League triumph but stated that it was a mistake to have left after just one year.

He added:

"Marina Granovskaia wanted to keep me from leaving Chelsea. Today I say that it was a mistake to want to return to Italy at all costs.

"Chelsea are a great club, in the following years they have taken many young players [who would have been] suitable for me.

"I lived a particular year, in which (Roman) Abramovich could not enter England and we had an owner who was not present.”

