Nigerian star Victor Moses on Monday, July 5, scored a fantastic goal for Spartak Moscow in friendly tie against Sibenik

The former Super Eagles star who just left Chelsea has been impressive for Spartak Moscow since he joined them

Victor Moses played 37 games for Nigeria with 12 goals before hanging his international boots after the 2018 World Cup

Russian side Spartak Moscow on Monday night, July 5, continued with their impressive pre-season performance beating Croatian League giants Sibenik 4-2 in an encounter that saw Victor Moses netting once.

Victor Moses who completed a permanent switch from Chelsea on Friday, July 2, scored his second goal for the Russian Premier League club in four days.

The same day he penned a two-year deal, the former Super Eagles star found the back of the net as Spartak held NK Bravo to a 2-2 draw in what was a tough encounter.

Nigerian star Victor Moses while in action for Inter Milan. Photo by Claudio Villa

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Complete Sports and GOAL, Jorrit Hendrix netted the first goal for the Russian side before Victor Moses doubled their lead before the end of first half.

In the second half, the Croatian side tried all they could puling two goals back, but they went on to lose 4-2 in the encounter.

Victor Moses and his teammates are now done with their pre-season tour and will return to Moscow where they will continue their preparations for the coming League season.

Before retiring from the Super Eagles after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Victor Moses played 37 games for the three-time African champions netting 12 goals.

There have also been calls for the Nigerian Football Federation to persuade Victor Moses to return to the Super Eagles.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses explained that fears not to get injured made him to put an end to his acrobatic back-flip on the football pitch.

Victor Moses is known for this type of celebration anytime he scores a goal for his club and even when he was playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The former Chelsea star was among the Super Eagles players who won the 2013 African Cup of Nations championship in South Africa under late coach Stephen Keshi.

Victor Moses explained that he had to stop the celebration because of the danger of being hurt.

