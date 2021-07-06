England vs Denmark semifinal clash at the ongoing Euro 2020 is billed to be a very exciting showdown

A supercomputer, Stats Perform, has predicted the Three Lions to win the tie and cruise to the final of the tournament

However, the prediction sees England lose in the final to Italy who have a staggering 39.8% chance of winning the tournament

The final of the ongoing Euro 2020 will be between England and Italy according to a supercomputer which claims Gli Azzuri will defeat the Three Lions to emerge champions, SPORTbible reports.

England will lose to Italy in the final to be staged at Wembley Stadium, but Gareth Southgate’s team will need to defeat Denmark in the Semis to have a chance in the final says the supercomputer.

Gareth Southgate’s side put up a spectacular show in the last eight having whitewashed Ukraine 4-0 and will hope to defeat Denmark on Wednesday night.

The winner of the tie will face-off with the winner of the game between Italy and Spain billed for Tuesday night.

According to Stats Perform via SunSport, Italy have a staggering 39.8% chance of winning the tournament out of the four teams left in the tournament.

England are second favourites to win the tournament with 29.4% and they've still not conceded a goal.

The final being on their home turf of Wembley also points to a clear advantage over any potential opponent.

Their clash with Denmark will also take place at Wembley. Spain have a 22.4% after taking their time to hit top form.

Eriksen getting better

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen has been spotted in public for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland.

The 29-year-old superstar collapsed on the pitch and was revived after CPR was carried out on him before being rushed to the hospital for adequate medicare.

Eriksen spent about one week at the Rigshospitalet Hospital where he underwent surgery before being allowed to go back home.

Ronaldo now on holiday after Euro 2020 exit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo headed on a lavish holiday alongside his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his four kids, Cristiano Jr, twins Eva and Mateo and Alana, Mirror reports.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took to social media on Sunday July 4, sharing a photo of his family enjoying their moments on a yacht.

It comes after Ronaldo and his teammates in the national team were knocked out of the ongoing Euro 2020 after a 1-0 loss to Belgium in the second round.

