After helping Brazil reach the Copa America final, Neymar backs Argentina to overcome Colombia to reach the final

The 29-year-old was named the man of the match for his contributions to their victory over stubborn Peru

Neymar insisted that the Selecao will beat their South American partner if they meet in the final of the competition

Neymar is backing Argentina to beat Colombia in the Copa America second semifinal clash scheduled for Wednesday, July 7th.

The PSG forward inspired Brazil to the final of the competition after beating Peru 1-0 courtesy of Lucas Paqueta 35th minute effort.

Neymar was responsible for the assist after dribbling his way into the opposition's danger zone before squaring the ball to his teammate.

Brazil celebrating their goal over Peru in the semifinal of this year's Copa America. Photo by Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

The 29-year-old is now hoping to face off with Lionel Messi as they battle for the prestigious prize this weekend and he believes they will come out victorious over the Argentines as reported by ESPN and Football Espana.

Neymar was all smiling while speaking with the media, saying:

"I want Argentina, I am cheering them on. I have friends there and in the final, Brazil will win."

The winger has scored two goals and three assists in five Copa America games so far this summer while Messi has four goals and four assists after the same number of games.

He is currently leading the race to win the golden boot award while he could also break Pele's international goals record at the end of the competition.

Brazil beat Peru to reach Copa America final

Legit.ng earlier reported that defending champions Brazil are through to the final of this year's Copa America championship following their 1-0 triumph over stubborn Peru at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos.

Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal that separated both sides in the 35th minute after tapping in from close range through a Neymar assist.

Coach Tite's men started on a blistering note mounting so much pressure on their guests but Pedro Gallese kept his cool - not allowing any of those efforts to cross his goal line.

Source: Legit.ng