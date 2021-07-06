PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is desperate in fighting for trophies next season and has identified some players he wants to sign

Desperate in need of funds, the manager now needs to free up some players in order to raise money for new signings

Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera and Leandro Paredes are reportedly among seven players that will be allowed to go this summer

In his bid to bolster his squad ahead of the coming season, Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to sell seven Paris Saint-Germain players in order to raise funds for new signings, Soccer Laduma reports.

PSG will be busy in the transfer market as they look to challenge for titles in the forthcoming season after failing to win Ligue 1 and the Champions League during the last campaign.

They have already signed free agent Georginio Wijnaldum and are closing in on a deal to land Achraf Hakimi which will cost the French giants about €70 million.

And there are more signings ahead and the club is desperate in raising nothing less than €200 million from sale of players if they want to get more of Pochettino's targets according to BeSoccer.

Other targets by the club include Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma who are expected to sign on free transfers, but the club's wage bill is expected to grow if they don't part ways with some first-team squad members.

And now Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera and Leandro Paredesw will be allowed to go as it seems their time at the French capital is up.

Meanwhile, Idrissa Gueye, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo and Layvin Kurzawa could also be going through the club's exit doors with new blood expected to come in.

Ramos agrees PSG deal

Sergio Ramos has agreed a two-year contract with French giants Paris Saint-Germain, according to Bleacher Reports.

The center-back who was left out of Spain's squad to Euro 2020 is one step away from being announced as PSG's latest signing.

The 35-year-old was released by Real Madrid at the end of the season after failing to land a new deal in the Spanish capital.

Ramos joined Los Blancos from Sevilla in 2005 and has gone on to win five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey and four Champions League trophies.

Ronaldo seeks Juve contract extension

Legit.ng earlier reported that in his quest to seek redemption under new manager Max Allegri, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly looking to extend his stay at Juventus.

Daily Mail are reporting that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is already making efforts in getting his client’s deal extended beyond the coming season.

It was gathered that Ronaldo was upset that the club had fallout with manager Andrea Pirlo who left during the summer.

