Turning a certain age especially round figures is a big deal to a lot of people and Nigerian celebrities are not left out.

Milestone ages are wildly and largely celebrated on and off social media, and for most people, it is a transition to the best years of their lives yet.

Legit.ng has put together a list of Naija celebs who have either celebrated their silver, golden, ruby or diamond jubilee (25, 50, 40, 60) at this point in 2021.

Nigerian celebrities that have clocked distinct ages in 2021 so far Photo credit: @mofedamijo/@burnaboygram/@sharonooja/@bankywellington

Source: Instagram

1. Banky W

Popular singer, Banky W clocked 40 in March and he was celebrated by fans and colleagues. To mark the special occasion, a party was thrown for him.

His loving wife, Adesua Etomi also penned sweet words to him.

2. RMD

Veteran actor, Richard Mode-Damijo turned 60 on July 6 and it was a big deal for him because none of his parents lived till that age.

You can be sure that he still has solid plans to live life to the fullest.

3. Burna Boy

The Grammy award-winning artiste was definitely excited to climb the 30th floor and he was well celebrated by fans, family and other superstars.

He got a special gift from Manchester United star, Pogba, and his mum carried him on her back.

4. Temi Otedola

The billionaire daughter and fashion influencer clocked 25 in style and she was well celebrated by fans and colleagues.

Her musician boo, Mr Eazi took her to a private island to celebrate the special occasion.

5. Sunkanmi Omobolanle

The Nollywood actor clocked 40 in March to the surprise of many who thought he was younger than that.

He was clearly excited to climb the 4th floor as he took to social media to celebrate.

6. Sharon Ooja

Sharon Ooja climbed the 3rd floor in April and 30 has never looked so good on a stunning beauty.

The actress was celebrated by fans, colleagues and she threw a lit party to usher in the next decade.

7. Timi Dakolo

The Iyawo Mi crooner climbed the 4th floor in January with excitement and he was well celebrated by fans and colleagues.

A beautiful surprise dinner was thrown for the singer by close friends and colleagues.

Celebrities storm Munir's birthday

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko had a big party to celebrate their son Munir's birthday.

Munir clocked the big one on Tuesday, June 29, and Regina took to her social media page to share lovely photos of the birthday boy.

Celebrity friends like Tonto Dikeh, Peter Okoye, BBNaija Thin Tall Tony, Wale Jana, and movie director Lancelot Imaseun, were spotted at the party.

Source: Legit