UFC champion Kamaru Usman was spotted doing the 'focus' dance alongside Burna Boy in a Miami club

The music artiste who recently turned 30 appeared to be teaching the martial artist the moves while rocking a Nigerian song

Burna Boy was also spotted with Pogba after the Frenchman gave him a signed jersey on his birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Grammy award winner Burna Boy turned to a dance instructor in a club in Miami after being spotted teaching UFC superstar Kamaru Usman the popular 'focused' moves.

The multiple award-winning singer and songwriter who recently turned 30 has been rocking his new age in style and partying since last weekend.

Burna was flanked by the mixed martial artist on his right and one other lady on his left while displaying his aggressive moves in a partially lit room with a red disco light.

Burna Boy showing off his BET awards on his Instagram page. Credit - @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The UFC fighter probably doesn't know much about the dance step but he gladly followed the music artiste's lead. He however slowed down when the musician became faster than others.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Meanwhile, some fans of the Nigerian singer were busy filming his moves while others were about what they came for in the club.

Burna Boy started his weekend with a visit from Manchester United record signing Paul Pogba who came bearing a gift for the celebrant.

The Frenchman who recently crashed out of the ongoing Euro 2020 competition gave the midfielder a signed France jersey while they spent time together talking about stuff.

Burna Boy spotted teaching Pogba dance moves

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Pogaba and Burna Boy were spotted at a club relaxing as the Grammy Awards winner was teaching the French star some cool dance steps, Instagram.

The Man United midfielder must have had a not-too-good tournament at Euro 2020 after France were knocked out of the competition by Switzerland in the round of 16.

But the 28-year-old did not let his heartbreak from the Euros affect him from having a splendid summer holiday.

Source: Legit