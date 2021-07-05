Dele Alli will not blame Jose Mourinho for his predicament at Tottenham despite missing out on Euro 2020 championship

The England midfielder fell out of favour with the Portuguese a few months after he arrived at the club

Alli said he was supposed to be playing at a level that it would be difficult for any manager not to play him

Dele Alli remains one of the casualties of Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur after the midfielder failed to make England's Euro 2020 final squad.

The 25-year-old was one of the top stars at the North London Stadium until the arrival of the Portuguese-born tactician in late 2019.

Both of them initially got along very well with the 58-year-old hailing him as the best player at the club but things quickly fell apart and Alli spent more time on the bench than on the field.

He made 15 Premier League appearances and played 10 Europa League games - scoring three goals on the continent but that was not enough to help the player make the national team list for this summer's competition.

But, instead of the player blaming his former manager for missing Euro 2020, he is holding himself responsible for his predicament while speaking to Goal and quoted by Daily Mail.

What Dele Alli said

"The only person I blame is myself. I should be performing at a level where it is difficult to not put me in the team or not play me. I don't blame anyone but myself. Working with Mourinho was a great experience and one I learned a lot from."

Mourinho is not oblivion to the fact that Spurs players may not be happy with him owing to direct nature but obviously, Alli doesn't feel that way as reported by Daily Mail.

However, the former Chelsea and Man United handler has been appointed Roma boss after the North London club fired him towards the end of the last campaign.

Mourinho welcomed by thousands in Rome

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jose Mourinho stormed the city of Rome to resume his duties as manager of top Serie A club Roma as he was unveiled to the fans, Instagram.

The Special One was appointed manager of the club a few months after he was sacked as boss of Premier League side Tottenham.

The Portuguese gaffer signed a three-year deal with the Stadio Olimpico outfit and is expected to at least challenge for the Scudetto in the coming season.

