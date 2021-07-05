Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates crashed out of the ongoing Euro 2020 championships in the Round of 16

The Juventus star has returned to his family as they headed for a lavish vacation to relax after a long season

Ronaldo was spotted alongside his girlfriend Georgina as well as their kids as they cool off on his exotic yacht

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo headed on a lavish holiday alongside his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his four kids, Cristiano Jr, twins Eva and Mateo and Alana, Mirror reports.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took to social media on Sunday July 4, sharing a photo of his family enjoying their moments on a yacht.

It comes after Ronaldo and his teammates in the national team were knocked out of the ongoing Euro 2020 after a 1-0 loss to Belgium in the second round.

In the picture, Ronaldo flaunted his ripping abs wearing a pair of blue swimming trunks on the yacht.

The athlete protected his head from the sun in a black baseball cap and pulled a thumbs up for the camera.

Ronaldo's children Cristiano Jr, 11, four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo and Alana, three, looked adorable as they sat with the couple in the snap.

The family sat on padded sun-loungers on the top-deck of the yacht with the bright blue sea behind them.

Ronaldo wants contract extension at Juve

Meanwhile, in his quest to seek redemption under new manager Max Allegri, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly looking to extend his stay at Juventus.

Daily Mail are reporting that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is already making efforts in getting his client’s deal extended beyond the coming season. It was gathered that Ronaldo was upset that the club had fallout with manager Andrea Pirlo who left during the summer.

After a nine-year reign, Juventus conceded the Serie A title to Inter Milan and they had a relatively poor season, crashing out of the Champions League in the Round of 16.

The striker's deal is set to run out next summer but Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes, who represents CR7, is now asking Juventus for an extension.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is a difficult player to work with according to former Juventus striker David Trezeguet, SunSport reports.

Despite scoring 101 goals in 133 appearances for the Bianconeri since his 2018 arrival from Real Madrid the French icon still believes Ronaldo has problems with his teammate.

The Old lady picked the last Champions League spot in Serie A last season after they were dethroned by Inter Milan for the Scudetto.

