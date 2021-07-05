Obinna Nsofor who last played for South African club Cape Town City has confirmed on social media that his wife is pregnant

The former Super Eagles of Nigeria forward posted pictures of himself along with his pretty wife who flaunted her baby-bump

Nsofor made the Super Eagles squad at the 2006 African Cup of Nations, scoring once before his side’s semifinal elimination.

A former Nigerian international Obinna Nsofor has taken to social media to confirm that his wife is pregnant with a child.

The former Inter Milan forward posted on his Instagram handle pictures of himself along with his wife who flaunted her baby-bump.

He was a member of the U-20 Flying Eagles that won gold in Benin in the African Youth Tournament in 2005.

Obinna Nsofor expecting a baby. Photo: Dino Panato

Sharing the good news that his wife is pregnant, Nsofor wrote:

“Thank you Almighty God for your countless blessings, we praise and glorify your holy name.”

Many of his former teammates took to the comment section to congratulate him including Osaze Odemwingie who said he also prays all goes well.

Osaze who played alongside the striker in the national team wrote:

“A very soft baby is on the way. Congrats bro. Pray all goes well and we will join you both to welcome him/her to the world.”

Nsofor becomes Italian citizen

Meanwhile, in 2018, Nsofor became a citizen of Italy, where he is based. He last played for South African Premier Soccer League side Cape Town City took to his Instagram page to celebrate after becoming a citizen of Italy.

Sharing a video of himself dancing with his passport, he thanked everyone including his lady love for helping him achieve this.

Obinna played for Nigerian clubs Plateau United and Kwara United before he later rejoined Enyimba.

Mikel flaunts wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi took to social media to flaunt his beautiful wife and adorable twin-daughters as they celebrate the International Women’s Day, 2021.

International Women's Day is celebrated on 8 March every year around the world. It is a focal point in the movement for women's rights.

Mikel described his family members as ‘funny crackers’ adding that he is so lucky to have them in his life.

