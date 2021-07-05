Cristiano Ronaldo scored a staggering 36 goals for Juventus in all competitions at the just concluded season

The 36-year-old is currently on the radar of Premier League side Manchester United and French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain

With just a year left on his contract with the Italian club, the player’s agent Jorge Mendes is working on getting the deal extended

In his quest to seek redemption under new manager Max Allegri, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly looking to extend his stay at Juventus.

Daily Mail are reporting that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is already making efforts in getting his client’s deal extended beyond the coming season.

It was gathered that Ronaldo was upset that the club had fallout with manager Andrea Pirlo who left during the summer.

After a nine-year reign, Juventus conceded the Serie A title to Inter Milan and they had a relatively poor season, crashing out of the Champions League in the Round of 16.

Top clubs including Manchester United and PSG are reportedly interested in the 36-year-old who is still the leading scorer at the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament.

Although his side failed to go beyond the second round of the tournament, Ronaldo registered 5 goals in the group stages of the tournament.

The striker's deal is set to run out next summer but Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes, who represents CR7, is now asking Juventus for an extension, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Euro Sport.

The forward is aiming to bag another Ballon d'Or to equal his eternal rival Lionel Messi, who has the record of six gongs.

Meanwhile he is a difficult player to work with according to former Juventus striker David Trezeguet, SunSport reports.

Despite scoring 101 goals in 133 appearances for the Bianconeri since his 2018 arrival from Real Madrid the French icon still believes Ronaldo has problems with his teammate.

The Old lady picked the last Champions League spot in Serie A last season after they were dethroned by Inter Milan for the Scudetto.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has become the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram's for sponsored post.

The Portuguese footballer, according to a report on The Guardian, is able to command as much as $1.6 million to endorse a product on social media.

As of July 2, Ronaldo is the king of influencers on social media in a coveted list that features the likes of actor Dwayne Johnson, and pop singer Arianna Grande.

