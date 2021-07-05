Parents and relatives of students in Bethel Baptist School have thronged the school's premises following an attack on the institution

The exact number of students abducted by the bandits would be made available after a headcount of students in the school

A source said the two soldiers who were guarding the school were overpowered by the attackers

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bandits have adduced an unspecified number of students from the Bethel Baptist School, a private college located at Maraban Rido area in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

Channels TV reported that the armed hoodlums attacked the school situated along Kaduna – Kachia road in the early hours of Monday, July 5.

Belongings of abducted students at a deserted dormitory in Zamfara state. Photo: Kola Sulaimon, Habibu Iliyasu

Source: Getty Images

The publication stated that the bandits shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping and taking the students to an undisclosed location.

A resident, who did not want his name mentioned, told the Leadership newspaper that many students were kidnapped by the hoodlums, but could not confirm the exact number of students.

He stated that two soldiers may have been shot by the gunmen.

The source said:

“Two soldiers were allegedly shot but I cannot confirm if they’re alive or not.

“It is difficult to say the number of students that were abducted.''

Kaduna police confirm the abductions

The spokesperson for the Kaduna police command, Muhammed Jalige, confirmed the attack to the Nation newspaper.

Jalige said a joint security team comprising the Police, Army, and others security officials have rescued 17 students.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

“We cannot say this is the number of students kidnapped for now. As soon as that information is available, we will issue a statement.”

Security personnel have reportedly said to have cordoned off the area as parents and relatives of the kidnapped students besieged the school.

Bandits attack police headquarters in Kaduna

In another news, there was an exchange of heavy gunfire between policemen and some bandits when a divisional police headquarters was attacked by gunmen in the Saye area of Zaria, in Kaduna state.

PM News reported that the spokesperson for the Kaduna police command, Muhammed Jalige, confirmed the attack by the bandits.

Jalige disclosed that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 4, at about 1.30 am.

Source: Legit.ng