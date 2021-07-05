Relationship between Kenneth Omeruo and Wilfred Ndidi seems to be getting stronger during this summer break

Both football stars were initially spotted playing football friends on the street in the Lagos before hitting the gym together

The Super Eagles players are preparing for the coming 2021-22 season with their respective clubs

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi and his countryman Kenneth Omeruo are working extra hard to remain fit as pre-season preparations draw near.

Both Nigerian players were filmed in the gym competing with each other, days after they played street football on a grass-less pitch with some of their friends in Lagos.

The Super Eagles stars started their exercise program jugging slowly on a treadmill and shortly after, they hit full gear sweating profusely while they put in the work.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kenneth Omeruo in action for Nigeria against Algeria. Photo by Oliver Weiken/picture alliance

After their treadmill routine, they graduated to other programs before eventually wrapping up their exercise for the day.

As part of their keeping fit precess, they enjoyed the company of some of their friends on the field doing what they know how to do best.

Ndidi won FA Cup last seasom

Ndidi really had an impressive 2020-21 season after helping the Foxes win the FA Cup title while they sealed a spot in the Europa League next term.

The defensive midfielder also scored once in 26 Premier League appearances for the King Power Stadium outfit.

But, Leganes' hopes of playing in the Spanish League next campaign failed to materialise despite finishing third on the league table last season.

Ndidi and Omeruo joined friends to play street football

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles duo Kenneth Omeruo and Wilfred Ndidi were spotted playing football with some of their friends at an undisclosed venue in Lagos.

Both players are currently enjoying their summer holidays in their fatherland after impressive performances for their European clubs' last campaign.

Despite playing on world-class turfs in the 2020-21 campaign, the football stars felt comfortable on the surface where they probably started from years ago.

