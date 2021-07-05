Dani Alves is currently on the radar of Egyptian Premier League club Pharco according to the chairman of the team

Pharco will be playing in Egypt’s elite football league for the very first time in their history after being established in 2010

The 38-year-old defender currently plays for Brazilian outfit Sao Paolo, but a move is possible during the summer transfer window

After gaining promotion to the Egyptian Premier League, Pharco football club are reportedly working underground to complete the signing of Barcelona legend Dani Alves.

This was disclosed by the club chai Sherine Helmy who said that signing the Barcelona legend would not be a bad idea for the club.

Complete Sports are reporting that Pharco which was established in 2010 are owned by a popular pharmaceuticals company will now participate in Egypt’s elite league for the first time in the team’s history.

And speaking in a television programme chairmanHelmi said:

“I held talks with former Barcelona star Dani Alves, and he told me that one of his dreams was to play for São Paulo since he was 8 years old and he achieved his target when he reached 38 years."

Reports in Egyptian media via GOAL claimed that Pharco have contacted Barcelona star Lionel Messi to sign him if they booked a place in the Egyptian Premier League. Helmy added:

“Our deal with Messi was only in marketing virus C treatment and not for taking part in the team’s squad.”

Only recently, former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves named Neymar as the world's most skillful player ahead of Lionel Messi.

The 37-year-old defender spent eight seasons at the Nou Camp where he was able to play with the two exceptional stars.

Apart from the Catalan club, Alves also shared the dressing room with the former Santos star at Paris Saint Germain and the national team.

The current Sao Paulo player while responding to questions during a question-and-answer session on Instagram, he insisted that Neymar remains the most skillful player out there.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Brazil legend Dani Alves lashed out at the Barcelona board for their role in his exit from Camp Nou in 2016.

The 37-year-old walked away from the Nou Camp after the expiration of his deal and join Juventus as a free agent.

He spent just one season at the Allianz Stadium and helped them reach the Champions League final having already won the Serie A and the Coppa Italia titles.

