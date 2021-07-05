Kamau Usman is a Nigerian UFC star who has made so much money and fame for himself through the game

The 34-year-old was recently in Nigeria where he met the likes of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state and Sanwo Olu of Lagos

Usman posted adorable video of where he was teaching his daughter the techniques to ride a bicycle

Nigerian UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has shared awesome video of himself teaching his precious daughter how to ride a bicycle in an adorable scene.

The 34-year-old superstar who was born in Auchi, Edo state claimed that his daughter had the fear to ride bicycle which prompted his decision to encourage her.

Kamaru Usman was spotted giving instruction to the little girl before she started riding the bicycle even though she still got support from her father.

According to the statement the UFC star made on his official Instagram page, Kamaru Usman made it clear that he is happy with the development of his daughter in just two days.

''I’m so proud of my little princess. She has always told me that she did not want to ride her bike because she was afraid of falling and hurting her self.

''As her father, I believe it is my duty to not only keep her safe, but to also help instill that courage it takes for her to challenge and face her fears.

''In just 2 days of actually trying, look at the progress she has made. She is already riding on her own. Soon we’ll be racing one another.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Kamaru Usman touched down in Lagos state and paid a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu in Marina.

The UFC welterweight champion flew into the country for the first since he was a child from his base in the United States.

The 34-year-old had a brief meeting with the governor and was given a plaque to honour his visit into the government house.

Usman recently retained his welterweight crown after knocking Jorge Masvidal out in the second round, his second victory over the American-born Mexican mixed martial artist.

Colby Covington has been named as the Nigerian Nightmare's challenger as the Delta state born wrestler will be defending his belt for the sixth time. .

